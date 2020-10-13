SERVICES PENDING
Daisy Atkinson, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Ofelia Josephine Gonzales, 75, Burlingame, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Amar Singh Grewal, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Reynaldo Timoteo Oscanoa Leon, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Manuel Luna II, 28, Shafter, Oct. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Gaylon Santelle, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Nancy A. Cuenca, 55, Oildale, Oct. 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
