Funeral services for Oct. 13, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Vernell Dwayne Brothers, 58, Lincoln, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Floyd Clements, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Herbert Roy Coffman, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Joseph McIntyre Corbin, 35, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Audrey June Francis, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ethelene Graham, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
LaRita S. Haenelt, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Louise Houston, 98, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bryan A. Hunt 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Andrew Jackson McWhorter, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Daniel Palafox, 45, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alice Ross, 98, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marguerite Sundberg, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Lydia Trobaugh, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Betty J. Ogan, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
William Jeffery Patterson, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Cherie Sephus, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
