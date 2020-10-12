SERVICES PENDING
John Anaya Sr.,69, Tulare, Oct. 8 in Bakersfield, Union Cemetery.
Dawn Marie Chance, 40, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carlos Chavez, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 6, Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Michael L. Cupps, 73. Bakersfield, Oct. 12, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Breatha Mae Foots, 87, Wasco, Oct. 10, Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter
Felicita Concha Garcia, 73, Tlaltenango De Sanchez Roman Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct. 6, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gerald Lee Gathings, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 11 in McFarland, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kevin Daniel Hall, 21, Bakersfield, Oct. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Isiah Henry, Infant, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Basham Funeral Care.
Stanley Babauta Lumabao, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Delano Mortuary.
Lupe Perez, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Quiroz, 63, Mexicali, Baja California, Sept. 29, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Carole Ann Schwartz, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larae Smith, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby June Snelson, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Caroline Anne Venable, 85, Shafter, Oct. 11, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Gregory Wood, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 11, Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
