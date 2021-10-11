Funeral services for Oct. 12, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Frank Del Papa, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Rosary, 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 21, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Stella Alegria, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Andrea Ansell, 36, Sacramento, Oct. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Lee Brossard, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Terina Marie Cain, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria A. Castillo, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
David Wayne Denesha, 73, Taft, Oct. 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jay L. Fidler, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Abner Hernandez, 33, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosemary Joven, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosie Lamas, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Mitchell, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Dustin DeAndre’ Powell, 32, Maricopa, Ariz., Oct. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benjamin Roger Scherger, 39, Bakersfield, Oct. 2.
Jason Robert Stephens, 50, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Marion Stewart, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Francis Stewart, 77, Sept. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dianne Velasquez, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael S. Yafchak, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
