Funeral services for Oct. 11, 2022

Dora Jean Williams, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct.14 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Oct.15 at Cain Memorial Church. Interment to follow Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Kathy Karen Denver, 70, Taft, Sept. 30 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roy L. Halterman, 77, Sept. 29 in Morro Bay.
Hayden Cemari-Effiong Hubert, 13, Texas, Sept. 3 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roger Ilarde, 57, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
DeArthur Joe Kirby, 32, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Bakersfield, CA, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Amy Kathleen Knight, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Ernesto Asnilver Morales, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jean Pierre Petrissans, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Salazar Jr., 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Monarch Life Stories.
Jean B. Waldram, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
