SERVICES PENDING
Celia Altamirano, 64, Taft, Oct. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Cabello Avina, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 4, Basham Funeral Care.
Rosa Elva Garcia Barraza, 64, Gardena, Oct. 3, Basham Funeral Care.
Roberta Clark, 98, Bakersfield, Oct. 1, Basham Funeral Care.
Philip Michael Foley, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vicki Livingston, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 7, Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Morales Lopez, 75, Los Angeles, Oct. 6, Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Martinez, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 7, Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Pence, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 8, Basham Funeral Care.
Shadea Robertson, 33, Bakersfield, Sept. 29, Basham Funeral Care.
Helen Suarez, 95. Arvin, Oct. 9, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Yolanda Gutierrez Tellez, 19, Shafter, Oct. 5, Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Concepcion Temich, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 6, Basham Funeral Care.
James Thomas, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 3, Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
