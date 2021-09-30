Funeral services for Oct. 1, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jack Duane Keown, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Graveside Service, 10:45 a.m., Oct. 6, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Gilbert T. Caraveo, 92, Delano, Sept. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Lupe S. Castellon, 84, Wasco, Sept. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Juanita Lenore Fox, 97, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donna Hartzell, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Belen “Bee” Kotz, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christopher Paul Lomely, 35, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosemary Gomez Maldonado, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald William Minear, 71, Lake Isabella, Sept. 17. Neptune Society of Central California.
Jose Angel Morales Jr., 40, Delano, Sept. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Rodney Mark Root, MD, 65, Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Luis Tovar, 37, Arvin, Sept. 25. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
