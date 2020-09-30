SERVICES PENDING
Agustin Acacio, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
John Apple, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Sarah Barron, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Verdugo Campos, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jack Winfred Condren, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christopher Holquin, 33, Bakersfield, Sept. 20.
Kenneth Edward Knost, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Homes.
David Nieto, 24, Wasco, Sept. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Parvatiben Sukhdevbhai Patel, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Consuelo Romero, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 29.
Blaine Alexis Adams-Ude, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Jana Marie Waddell, 46, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Connie Lee Wisian, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Theodore Anthony Ybarra, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Tony Yi, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Florencio Zamora, 17, Wasco, Sept. 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
