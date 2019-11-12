SERVICES PENDING
Neva Jeanine Colbert, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Anita Garcia Darter, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
William Frank Drakos, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Paul Robert Farr, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert L. Hill, 84, Nov. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Melvin Miller, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 4, in Oceano, CA. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marsha Lynn Moragne-Manuell, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Dennis Frank Mullins, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kassidy Lynn Phillips, 17, Wofford Heights, Oct. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Harriet Joann Rogers, 75, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Rudolph Romero, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Vickie Nora Schuppan, 74, Bodfish, Nov. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Juan Duran, 77, Lamont. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Robert Morris Koch, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Neptune Society.
Verna Mae Ward, 88, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
