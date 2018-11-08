SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gordon “Red” Harden, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Nov. 14, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 15, Canyon Hills Assembly of God. Interment to follow, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael R. Barlow, 46, Shafter, Nov. 8. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Mark David Bazzini, 57, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Arthur “Art” Eugene Bilyeu, 74, Buttonwillow, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charles Edward Bruce, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Christopher Dale Bull, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Johnetta Lynne Clark, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Judy Floydell Dew, 90, Thousand Oaks, CA, Oct. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ron Etheredge, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Juanita June Evans, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Stephen Gschwender, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruth Ellen Headley, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kamaljit Khattrha, 43, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty Marmolejo, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Emma L. DeWoody, 70, Taft, Nov. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
