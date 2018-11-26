SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gregory Wayne Graham, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Nov. 28, 6913 Crestwood St. Bakersfield, 93308.
James Eldon Leak, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
Michael Arthur Pina, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29, Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara. Rosary and Mass 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30, St. Francis Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Lydia Salgado Vasquez, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-9 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Basham-Lamont Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Nov. 30, St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment to follow, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Wilford Bolin, 92, Wasco, Nov. 26, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Delores Calloway, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Whitney Campbell Greene, 76, Wofford Heights, Nov. 7. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ricardo Pedraza Guerra, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Samuel L. Lacy, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Patsy Lewis, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
John Lundy, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Martin G. Macias, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Freda McNatt, 94, Shafter, Nov. 26, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Edmundo Rios Ortiz, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roberta E. Pounds, 84, Lamont, Nov. 25, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mayme Reynolds, 102, Eugene, Ore., Nov. 15. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Celia Dolores Zambarelon, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
NO SERVICES
William Clayton Laird, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
