SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harold Eugene Harris, 88, Wofford Heights, Nov. 26. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 2, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 377 CA-155, Lake Isabella; burial with Military Honors to follow at 2 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
Beatrice Stella Henry, 76, Nov. 22, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Dec 3, Southgate Redemption Center, 1017 Southgate Drive; Celebration of Life to follow at 1401 California Ave. kernriverfamilymortuary.com.
Gloria Nell Kennedy, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Visitation 1 p.m., service to follow at 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Benavente, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jamie Duran, 42, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gerald R. Escalera, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gerald Lynn Ferguson, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Beverly Ann Lamb, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Joyce D. McAbee, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Junior L. McAnally, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Arthur Plaza, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
