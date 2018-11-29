SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harvey Brockmeyer, 102, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Service 3 p.m. Dec. 6, First Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway.
Jerome S. Kleinsasser, 79, Oct. 2. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St.
SERVICES PENDING
Samuel Medina Aguirre, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher Dale Bull, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charley D. Cason, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Estela L. Chavez, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.{/div}
Eleadoro P. Coronado Jr., 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 25, in Los Angeles. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James “Jimbo” Michael Cullen, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cathy Anne Keenan, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Cruz Mendoza, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martin Tapia Monclova, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John I. Ritchason, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Janette E. Sandoval, 44, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Wayne Stephenson Jr., 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.{div}Donald Crosby Terndrup, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Guadalupe Sanchez Topete, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.{div}Leonor Vega, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
{Cora M. Walck, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Jo Ann Castiglioni, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
