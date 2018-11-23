SERVICES PENDING
Edward F. Coffia, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Joann C. Emanuel, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ronald P. Endsley, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Amador Galvez Sr., 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Javier Garcia, 69, Visalia, Nov. 21. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Legend Jasper Hunt, infant, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Otis Wesley Johnson, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joe Diaz Martinez, 86, Delano, Nov. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Christopher B. McCay, 37, Delano, Nov. 17, in Tulare. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Raymundo M. Mesa, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary L. Perez, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Lloyd Edwin Pullen, 91, Tulare, Nov. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Linda L. Shepherd, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Willard Stoller, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Lydia Vasquez, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Ella D. Swetalla, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
