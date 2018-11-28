SERVICES SCHEDULED
Billy “Bill” Cole, 83, Wasco, Nov. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
Albert Cordell Raphael, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 1, Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Margie Anderson, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 25, in Harbor City. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Ella Campbell, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carl F. Clark, 83, Wasco, Nov. 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Gregory Wayne Graham, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Janet Haghighat-Kish, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Louise Odelia Hallberg, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Christina Felicia Maestas, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 26, in Modesto. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Lorraine Mann, 98, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Steven Glenn Mettler, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Gabriel Valencia Morales, 81, Lamont, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dorothy Pauline Moulton, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alonso Ornelas, 30, McFarland, Nov. 24. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Juan Rodriguez, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Rogelio Sosa Rodriguez, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
James A. Walker, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Bill Raymond Yoakum, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
