SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dee Bolin, 92, Wasco, Nov. 26. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Wasco Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Gregory Wayne Graham, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Nov. 28, 6912 Crestwood St. Bakersfield, 93308.
SERVICES PENDING
Steve Phillip Acosta, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anita June Brown, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sarah Palomo Carrasco, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Alton H. Clevenger, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy “Bill” Cole, 83, Wasco, Nov. 21. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Robert Goettsch, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Vivian Hartley, 95, Wasco, Nov. 17, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Munoz, 81, Arvin, Nov. 27. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ovella Newton, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Miguel Olivares, 20, Wasco, Nov. 13, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Margarita Ortiz, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Pantoja, 68, Arvin, Nov. 22, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Judith L. Paulin, 69, Kernville, Nov. 16. Neptune Society.
Charles Vernon Richardson, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Toni Leanne Scott, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Dora Valdovines, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Carolyn Weinbel, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.