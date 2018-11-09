SERVICES SCHEDULED
John Henry Glenn, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12, Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Graveside service 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Charley Ray Whipkey, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Nov. 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Graveside service 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Johnetta Lynne Clark, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Thonginh Duangmalay, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Harper, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Jayantilal Kavar Ranchod, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary call 395-7302.
