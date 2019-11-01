SERVICES PENDING
Adolfo C. Cortez, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Douglas Wayne Egge, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Oleta Louise Hardin, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Marie Ledoux, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Anthony Longabardi Jr., 45, Delano, Oct. 24. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael Steven Luna, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Linda Lyday, 76, Oct. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronald Mercer, 48, Oct. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Angelita Sanchez Quintero, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Manuela Ramirez, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
James Turner, 70, Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Thomas Lee Brisbon, 41, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Peter M. Burr, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Neptune Society.
Willie M. Luster, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Michael Ray Murdock, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Sylvia Louise Thomas, 91, Tehachapi, Oct. 28, in Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m.
