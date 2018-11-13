SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joe Alfred Myers Jr., retired Kern County deputy sheriff, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. Funeral Mass 9 a.m. Nov. 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial to follow, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Holy Cross Lawn. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Luis Damaris Santiago, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Visitation 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Alma Funeral Home Chapel, 2130 E. California Ave. Graveside service 10 a.m. Nov. 15, Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Bice, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Brenda Susan Hartsell, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Mission Funeral Home.
Manuela Mireles, 79, Earlimart, Nov. 13. Delano Mortuary.
Don Gale Nickell, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Felipe H. Perez, 80, Arvin, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Pineda, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra Lee Thomas, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
George Velasquez, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Reno Armand Viel, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Velma E. Boman, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Neptune Society.
Virginia L. Carr, 88, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
