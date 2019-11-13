SERVICES SCHEDULED
Geraldine "Ann" Campbell, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Service 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.
Albert M. de la Torre Sr., 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Service 10 a.m. Nov. 22, Veterans National Cemetery.
Robert Desilagua Diaz, 55, Nov. 4, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Danny Leroy Howerton, 76, Wasco, Oct. 14. Celebration of Life, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17, Hodel's Liberty Hall.
SERVICES PENDING
Robert David Chase Jr., 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ramona Escalera, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jesus Hernandez, 82, Nov. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Lee Hill, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ruby Madrid, 61, Nov. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Albino H. Mata, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Medina Marquez, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nancy Lee Morris, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Manuel Padilla Negrete, 71, Nov. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Diane B. O'Dell, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
John Michael Olejnik, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
James “Dan” Turley, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
John T. Davis, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Thomas O. Delano, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
