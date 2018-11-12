SERVICES SCHEDULED
Judy Carol Clark, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care; funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 15, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, with interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Gordon "Red" Harden, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Basham Funeral Care; funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 15, Canyon Hills Assembly of God, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Siria Alaniz, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Leveril Barnes, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Leonor Castaneda, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Cruz, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Beatrice Calvillo Draper, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Henrietta Harless, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jane Linda Renteria, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Hardev Kaur Sanghera, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Henry Smith, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 4.
Thomas Vigil, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
