SERVICES SCHEDULED
Danny Guy Reed, 75, Tehachapi, Oct. 30. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 6, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Doris Pearl Robertson, 98, Taft, Oct. 29, in Bakersfield. Interment service 11 a.m. Nov. 9, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Allen Ray Swan, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Hillcrest Memorial Park Pavilion. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Donald Patrick Bonnar, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Glen Colbert Sr., 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
Pamela Louise Dozier, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alejandro Garza, 20, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Virginia Santos Harada, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Miss Ray Jackson Hooser, 86, Arvin, Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Jacqueline Ann Johnson, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Balbir Singh Lakhanpal, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ferdinand Licardo, 43, Delano, Oct. 31. Delano Mortuary.
Leah Ann Moore, 65, Delano, Nov. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Joyce Marie Stallman, 79, Wasco, Nov. 1. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Gary Lee Coulston, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
