SERVICES SCHEDULED
Letina Rodriguez Maldonado, 50, Nov. 13, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Nov. 25, Bethany Ministries, 1200 Baker St. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 26, Bethany Ministries; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Marilyn "Lynn" Merrell, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Service 10 a.m. Nov. 30, Rosedale Bible Church, 16000 Rosedale Highway.
SERVICES PENDING
Juan Jose Mejia Arqueta, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Deborah Lynn Barrett, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert Bayaird, 49, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jerry Algie Brown, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sondra Lynn Moody Burnett, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Lilia Tismo Fabelina, 73, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Helen L. Gafner, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Idalia Gomez, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jose Vargas Moreno, 67, Arvin, Nov. 21. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Jesus Madrigal Rodriguez, 87, Nov. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ernie Ray Summers, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Deidre Cohean Tidmore, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Pedro Abrego, 61, Arvin, Nov. 10, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
