SERVICES SCHEDULED
Hildegard Pauline Elges, 92, Nov. 4, in Bakersfield. Visitation 11 a.m., Rosary at noon, Mass held at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 13, Joseph Catholic Church St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Denver, CO. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Danny Leroy Howerton, 76, Wasco, Oct. 14. Celebration of Life 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17, Hodel's Liberty Hall.
Carol Luevano, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Prayer service at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel, 620 Oregon St. For additional service information visit: www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Hazen Lloyd McNinch “Mac”, 89, Taft, Oct. 31 in Bakersfield. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 110 E. Woodrow St., Taft. Committal Service, Nov. 19 at 10:45 a.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raul Vasquez, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Prayer service 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles St. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast. For additional service information visit: www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Sarah Marcelle Wofford, 82, Nov. 4, in Bakersfield. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13, Emmanuel Temple Church. Funeral service, Nov. 14 at Emmanuel Temple Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Bobby Wayne Grayson, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Armando G. Jimenez, 91, Delano, Oct. 30. Delano Mortuary.
Eliseo H. Lopez, 85, Wasco, Nov. 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Rose Teays, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
