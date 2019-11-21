SERVICES SCHEDULED
Juanita B. Hearron, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Nov. 25, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Celebration of Life Center, 2739 Panama Lane. Service 10 a.m. Nov. 26, Family Community Fellowship Church, 10700 Brimhall Road; graveside service to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
SERVICES PENDING
David Irving Aronson, 79, Tehachapi, Nov. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Victor Dario Barraza, 46, Nov. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jayne Benson, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Jack Brooks, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gilbert A. Brown, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Gary Stephen Fussel Sr., 69, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Alex Gurrola, 29, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joe Hernandez Jr., 84, Nov. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Nell Kennedy, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Carole Linda Killian, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
James Lewis, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Todd Lockhart, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Carol Irene Lomeli, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Francisco Mendez Mendez, 91, Nov. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Wayne Nelms, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Christopher Pengilley, 23, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
David Reed, 75, Nov. 19, in Clovis, CA. Basham Funeral Care.
Ernie Ray Summers, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Elvin Edward Terrel, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Alvin Thomas, 91, Shafter, Nov. 15, in Tulare, CA. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Sybel Vigus, 72, Nov. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
