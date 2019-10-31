SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Brehmer, 82, Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Memorial service 1 p.m. Nov. 8, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Ruth Ann Weidenbach, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Vistation 4-8 p.m. Nov. 4, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside service 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Shafter Memorial Park; followed by memorial service at 11 a.m., Shafter Congregational Bible Church, 430 E. Tulare Ave. Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Terry C. Williams, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Chapel service 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Opal Carlene Barnes, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Neptune Society.
Candelaria V. Breceda, 65, McFarland, Oct. 25, in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Thomas Wright Cowell, 56, Lake Isabella, Sept. 30. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Avelina dela Cruz Farinas, 77, Delano, Oct. 27. Delano Mortuary.
Anna Fipps, 82, Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Margaret "Midge" Boydstun Jimerson, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jose Luis Orozco III, 27, Ladson, S.C., Oct. 20. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Marco Antonio Castro Piedra, 28, Oct. 29, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon Mary Romero, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gloria Edwina Schmaling, 94, Onyx, Sept. 30. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Charles D. Hourigan, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Norene O Ralls, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
