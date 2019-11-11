SERVICES SCHEDULED
Opal Carlene “Carla” Barnes Kimble, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Service 11 a.m. Nov. 19, Valley Baptist Church, 5500 Olive Drive.
SERVICES PENDING
Zerita May Anderson, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Abraham Jose Antolin Sr., 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Carl Beach, 84, Wasco, Nov. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jeannie Lou Bowers, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Juan Palma Duran, 64, McFarland, Nov. 8, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Bobbie A. Ferdinand, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jesus Blanco Garcia, 74, Nov. 10, in Wasco. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Frank Arnold Garzoli, 40, Shafter, Nov. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Elisio Lopez, 49, Nov. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
John McCann, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gloria Moronez Perry, 34, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Emilio Marco Rodriguez, 51, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Delia S. Rubio, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Mohinder Singh Sahota, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
David A. Shively III, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Kenneth West, 89, Nov. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Fausto Zelayandia, 64, Nov. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
