SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Patrick Bonnar, 71, Clovis, Nov. 2, in Bakersfield. Graveside service 1:15 p.m. Nov. 9, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Ray Jackson Hooser, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Viewing 4-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Peters Funeral Home Arvin. Funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Peters Funeral Home Arvin. Burial to follow, South Kern Cemetery District. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Roy Bailey, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Paul Bolinger, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Edward Branch, 86, Shafter, Nov. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Cleo Paul Brannon, 84, Nov. 2, Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tammy Kay Crane, 49, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ruth Eleanor Dillard, 83, Fairfield, Ca., Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jair Ignacio Espinoza, 16, Shafter, Oct. 29. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Maria Norma Estrada, 53, Delano, Nov. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Arvid Johnson, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ernestina Morfin Lopez, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Ivan Palmer, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Carlos Jose Perez Ramos, 20, Modesto, Nov. 2. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jorge Flores Rosales, 90, Arvin, Oct. 30. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Kenneth Tate, 71, California City, Nov 3. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Mildred Taylor, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Joe Louise Washington, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Charley Ray Whipkey, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Julie Denise Proffitt, 63, Keene, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
