SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jose Maria Mendiburu, 86, Oct. 28, in Bakersfield. Rosary 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Nov. 6, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Charlie L. Patrick, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Chapel service 2 p.m. Nov. 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Brian Baker, 56, Nov. 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
James Thomas Black, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Geraldine G. Bradley, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Florentino Perez Chavez, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Joseph Herrera, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edna A. Heuer, 95, Santa Rosa, CA, Nov. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Marshall F. Johnson, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Gilbert Joseph Machado, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Kathy Jane McNutt, 62, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Luis Francisco Mesa, 22, Earlimart, Nov. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Consuelo Silva Molina, 54, Nov. 2, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Corinne Dobbins Nommensen, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
San Juana Ramirez, 70, Nov. 4, in Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Davenport Rheiner Jr., 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Flora Beltran Rodriguez, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Raul Vasquez, 70, Nov. 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Peggy Whiteside, 85, Nov. 2, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorece Williams Jr., 64, Oct. 27, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Richard H. Kerley, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.