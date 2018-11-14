SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jim Bell, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Kern City Community Center, 1003 Pebble Beach.
Arturo “Tury” Castaneda, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Service 1 p.m. Nov. 16, LifeHouse Church, 3311 Manor St. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Henrietta Harless, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Nov. 17, Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel, 1900 N. Chester Ave. Burial to follow, Greenlawn Cemetery River Blvd. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale. {/div}
Frances Carolyn “Lyn” Lyons, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Interment 10:45 a.m. Nov. 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Joe Myers, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Funeral service 9 a.m. Nov. 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H St. Graveside service to follow, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Don Frederick Cauvel, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 13.
Ronald Dean Evans, 85, Tehachapi, Nov. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Brenda Susan Hartsell, 76, Bentonville, AR, Nov. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wanita Marie Musick, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Arlene Marie Vradenburg, 89, Kernville, Nov. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Beath “Lavone” Fletcher Walker, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
