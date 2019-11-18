SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Lee Hill, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Service 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Basham and Lara Funeral Care, 8601 Hall Road, Lamont; graveside service to follow, 2 p.m. National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Road, Arvin.
Ruby Rita Madrid, 61, Nov. 12, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Nov. 21, Basham Funeral Care; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Racine M. Weringer, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 22, Grace Assembly North, 1510 McCray St.; reception to follow in the church hall. Graveside service 1 p.m., Weringer Family Cemetery, 17936 Highway 155, Woody, CA. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Pablo Ramirez Bernal, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Herman Broom, 91, Wasco, Nov. 18. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Catalina Cuevas, 83, Nov. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita B. Hearron, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maria Guadalupe Hernandez De Barrientos, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Frank Prince Perez, infant, Mar. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Carbajal Prieto, 50, Nov. 14, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Alice R. Reaza, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Edward C. Ridgway, 60, Helendale, CA, Nov. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Isidro Rivera, 69, Shafter, Nov. 16. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Allan Rodrigues, 70, Nov. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonia Salazar, 48, Nov. 14, in Moreno Valley, CA. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaswinder Kaur Virk, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
