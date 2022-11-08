Funeral services for Nov. 9, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Roene Jones, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Shafter Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Andrew Bonner, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Jack William Chalmers, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Luisa Cruz, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Alene Depriest, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruth Elias, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara Jean Esry, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcell Garvin Jr., 47, Shafter, Oct. 10 in Los Angeles. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Jerry Robert Hall, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Eric Hester, 40, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Guadalupe M. Leal, 71, McFarland, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Morales, 90, Wasco, Nov. 7. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Daniel Moralez, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alex Pedroza, 43, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Raquel Perez, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doris Lee Rangel, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roger Keith Remy Sr., 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Erlin Javier Rivera, 22, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Irene Castaneda Segrest, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lula Wafer, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
