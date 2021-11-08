Funeral services for Nov. 9, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Norma Mary Torigiani, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m. on Nov. 12, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Beverly Ludwick Ahl, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty J. Austin, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mary Ann Bailie, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Catherine Blanton, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Melvin Leon Bradley, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Earnest Clifton Bosse, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Curtis Lee Christian, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
James Joel Fedance, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joseph Albert Garza, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alicia Guerrero, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ramon Gutierrez, 50, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Max Allen Hanner, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 3 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home.
Jason Allen Hill, 47, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Eugene Jones, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeanine Marie Mason, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patsy O’Dell, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Allen Edward Quitoriano, 42, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Lou Schneider, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 5, Bakersfield. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
