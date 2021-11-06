You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Nov. 7, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Kathleen “Kathy” Funston, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Laurelglen Bible Church. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

SERVICES PENDING

Elizabeth Charlene Arnold, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Marina Bajo, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Richard Aubert Davis Jr., 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Ava Lorraine Dixon, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Gene Helen Foubert, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Hassan Youssef Hena, 38, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Marguerite Hughey, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Frances Martinez Lomas, 98, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Brian James Pierson, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Josie Acosta Sanchez, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Norma Mary Torigiani, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Manuel White Jr., 32, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases