Funeral services for Nov. 7, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kathleen “Kathy” Funston, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Laurelglen Bible Church. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Elizabeth Charlene Arnold, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marina Bajo, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Aubert Davis Jr., 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ava Lorraine Dixon, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gene Helen Foubert, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Hassan Youssef Hena, 38, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marguerite Hughey, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Frances Martinez Lomas, 98, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Brian James Pierson, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Josie Acosta Sanchez, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Norma Mary Torigiani, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Manuel White Jr., 32, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
