Antonio Lara Acosta, 65, Arvin, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ophelia Banks, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Seferino Hidalgo Barajas, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty Jean Belveal, 99, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Chapman Funeral Homes.
Bobby Lee Bullard, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Catalina Hernandez Carillo, 96, Delano, Nov. 5. Delano Mortuary.
Judith Ann Crawford, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jonathan Fortuna, 23, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Lynn Johnson, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Tina Jones, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Union Cemetary.
Roman Melendez Lomeli, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 4 in Long Beach. Basham Funeral Care.
Arturo Martinez, 36, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Lee Mosher, 88, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Hillcrest Memorial.
Virginia Perez de Ontiveros, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Imelda Perez, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Adrian Pena Reynoso, 38, Bakersfield, Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Roberts, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Jorge Ruan, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Robin Reese Stevenson, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Vargas, 50, Shafter, Nov. 5. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sylvia Gonzalez Veleta, 67, Lamont, Oct. 27 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Estrilita A. Williams, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
