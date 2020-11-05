SERVICES PENDING
Jill Elizabeth Allford, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Eulalia Flores De Monge, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eva Joan Ferreira, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sergio Huerta, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Harbans Kaur, 78. Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lynda Louise Lackey, 78. Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Emil John Schaub, 66, Bakersfield ,Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Reolar Owens Thomas, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ron Williams, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
