SERVICES PENDING
Emily Cisneros Chavez, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Maria Angelina Durazo, 45, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Adam Molina Garcia, 22, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esteban Gutierrez, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Chesni Leigh Dixon-Meske, 43, Bakersfield Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vincent Moreno, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Socorro Aguayo Perez, 65, Arvin, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Darin Marie Pryor, 27, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Vicenta Salgado, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Jagbir Sandhu, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Eldon Ray Scott, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Brandon Christopher Watson, 37, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Phillip Wellwood, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
