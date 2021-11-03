Funeral services for Nov. 4, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Curtis Christian Sr., 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joy Patience Fischl, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruben Lopez, 57, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Jane Maxwell, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joe Louie Morentin Jr., 40. Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Lanny Rodriguez, 65, Oct. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David John Zent, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 31 in Duarte. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
