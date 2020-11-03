SERVICES SCHEDULED

Joan Kay Dodgin. Graveside services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

SERVICES PENDING

Anna Janette Armstrong, 74, Lost Hills, Nov. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

Stewart Henderson, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.

George Ignacio Moreno, Jr., 19, Delano, Oct. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Maria Ozuna, 86, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Kelly Saenz, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Keepitsimplecremation.com.

William Lee Thigpen, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Keepitsimplecremation.com.

Doris Jean Wilson, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Doughty-O'Meara Funeral Home.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

