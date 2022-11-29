Funeral services for Nov. 30, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Jerry Lamar Bryson, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Pedro Cardoza, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carolyn Elizabeth Diaz, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charles William Egan, 42, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Lena Heiser, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Cruz Macias Lopez, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rodney Louis Middleworth, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kulbir Singh Moore, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marta Onsurez, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Munoz Padilla, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jacob T. Robertson, 24, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Shirley M. Saunders, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Simon, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Floyd W. Simpson, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorraine Kenneth Stoner Jr., 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Cassandra Thomas, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Isidro Calderon Vargas, 46, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
