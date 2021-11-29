Funeral services for Nov. 30, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Margarita Alfaro, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Murillo Alvarez, 87, Earlimart, Nov. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Loretta Faye Anderson, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Trinidad Ayala, 40, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Bryan James Beck, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bonnie Fay Blackburn, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Patricia Ann Burnite, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christy Victoria Faye Byrd, 40, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Alejandro Domingo Carino, 87, Delano, Nov. 24. Delano Mortuary.
Charles E. Coleman, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Sally Michele Cutner, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Annie Vernice Dodd, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Ariana Escamilla, 0, Arvin, Nov. 25 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Bonnie Jones, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Victoria G. Mahan, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
DC Mayfield, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Chavez Ortiz, 71, Arvin, Nov. 28. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Diana Lynn Redmond, 73, Taft, Nov. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Aracely Rodriguez, 44, Arvin, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Samuel J. Sabala Jr., 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Bernita Sue Thomas, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
James Russell Weems, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
