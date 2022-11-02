Funeral services for Nov. 3

SERVICES PENDING
Cynthia N Flud Abernathy, 60, Shafter, Oct. 27. Monarch Life Stories.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Cynthia N Flud Abernathy, 60, Shafter, Oct. 27. Monarch Life Stories.
Todd Robert Burley, 59, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jovita Espinoza, 74, Bakersfield, Oct.16. Basham-Lara Funeral Care-Shafter.
Aurora Jimenez, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Monarch Life Stories.
Patsy Nadene Kelly, 81, Shafter, Oct. 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care-Shafter.
Camilo Lopez, Jr., 41, Shafter, Oct.14. Basham-Lara Funeral Care-Shafter.
Stephanie Lee Lumpkins, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Neptune Society.
Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, Shafter, Nov. 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care-Shafter.
Alma Margarita Pena-Dominguez, 62, Lost Hills, Nov. 1. Monarch Life Stories.
Gary Romriell, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Monarch Life Stories.
Teresa Tejada de Castro, 78, Shafter, Oct. 30. Basham-Lara Funeral Care-Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Richard Shetrone, Jr., 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 24.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,898
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,292
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.20
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/27/22
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html