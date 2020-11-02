SERVICES PENDING
Angel Luis Sierra Benitez, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rebecca Braun, 45, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Marylou Refuerzo Bumatay, 59, Delano, Nov. 1. Delano Mortuary.
William Burdick, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David C Duran, 64, Avenal, Oct. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Trevon Dewayne Fair, 30, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Gonzalez, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachel Hood, 82, Taft, Oct. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Tijuana C. Lusby, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nemesio Martinez, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Basham Funeral Home.
Roger Lavern McCoy, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Montoya, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Steven Gregorie Myers, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edna Ollar, 71, Lamont, Oct. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
John Alden Page, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Clay Washington Pendergrass, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cornelia Pharris, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Hayden Ragle, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kevin James Schull, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Beverly Ann Seaton, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Siler, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Gilberto Santiago Torres, 31, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Edith H. Sims, 80. Oct. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maxey Verdene, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruth Eileen Whipkey, 33, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Adam John Willoughby, 45, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Larry David Raines, 51, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html