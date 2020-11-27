SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Artis Newton 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Visitation Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Funeral Service Dec 2 at 11 a.m. at Body of Christ Christian Center. Graveside Service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Hector Francisco Barba, 64, Delano, Nov. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Jeanne Marie Castanchoa Costerisan, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cindy Fencstermarker, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Bernadine Adele Foster, 82, Weldon, Nov. 26. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Carmen Frutos, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Alma Paulette Gaines, 71, Nov. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Herrera, 61, Arvin, Nov. 25. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ray William Hopkins, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Carmen Salazar Manzano, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Keith James Mittan, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Erma Jean O’Conner, 81, McKittrick, Nov. 20. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Joyce Wolfe, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
