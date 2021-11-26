Funeral services for Nov. 27, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Louise Taylor, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Mass of Intention, 5 p.m. Nov. 28, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Gail Barger, 76, Nov. 17 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Elliott Briggs Sr., 36, Nov. 17 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Annie Vernice Dodd, 83, Nov. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
James Michael Flores, 34, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tereasa Maureen Fritz, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bertie A. Kinkade, 81, Nov. 18 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sally Michele Kutner, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lois Lisec, 89, Nov. 21 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Earlie B. Nash, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mark Eugene Reece, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramiro Cruz Rodriguez, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bonnie Luanne Taylor, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Virginia Valenzuela, 75, Nov. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
