SERVICES SCHEDULED

John R. Stockton, 68, Wasco, Nov. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Shafter Memorial Park.

SERVICES PENDING

Jorge Huerta Alanis, 76, Lamont, Nov. 18 in Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Wanda Jean Garner, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Sisto Hernandez, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.

Beverly Ann Herron, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Arthur Victor Johnson, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Phyllis Lawson, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.

Ruben M. Montoya, 76, Shafter, Nov. 24 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.

Peggy Ann Reynolds, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.

Socorro Sanchez, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Historic Union Cemetery.

Celeste Turner, 20, Delano, Nov. 9 in Wasco. Basham Funeral Care.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

