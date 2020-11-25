SERVICES SCHEDULED
John R. Stockton, 68, Wasco, Nov. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Shafter Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Jorge Huerta Alanis, 76, Lamont, Nov. 18 in Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Wanda Jean Garner, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sisto Hernandez, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Beverly Ann Herron, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Arthur Victor Johnson, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Phyllis Lawson, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben M. Montoya, 76, Shafter, Nov. 24 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Peggy Ann Reynolds, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Socorro Sanchez, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Historic Union Cemetery.
Celeste Turner, 20, Delano, Nov. 9 in Wasco. Basham Funeral Care.
