Funeral services for Nov. 25, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Gerald Robert Barry, 67, Rosendale, Mo., Nov. 21 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Fabia A. Don Diego, 79, Delano, Nov. 20. Delano Mortuary.

Danny Oneal Ellis, 68, Bodfish, Nov. 11 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Rene G. Gotico, 76, Delano, Nov. 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

Shirley Lee Jewell, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

John Dee Kelley, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Charles Andrew Lewis, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Raymond Manglicmot, 85, California City, Nov. 18 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Hector M. Martinez, 66, Wasco, Nov. 22. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Ralph Dell Markham, 63, Delano, Nov. 23. Delano Mortuary.

Joseph Anthony Martinez, 64, Lake Isabella, Nov. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Barbara Genell Nichols, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Frank C. Penner, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Lisa Anne Plank, 54, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Miguel Leo Solano, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Bobbie Lawanda Weis, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

NO SERVICES

Richard Fay Elgar, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

