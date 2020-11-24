SERVICES PENDING
Bonnie Marseen Deason, 79, Shafter, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joshua Sanchez Garcia, 24, Bakersfield., Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Reba Guinto, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Justin Lee Johnson, 40, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael David Krisher, 33, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Arnold Moss, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Andrina Nation, 61, Shafter, Nov. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gudelia Osorio, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Amelia Sanchez, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Socorro Sanchez, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
William Lee Skaggs, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Lee Waine Skidmore, 76, Ketchikan, Alaska, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Lou Smethurst, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Celeste Turner, 20, Wasco, Nov. 9. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Joyce Wolfe, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html