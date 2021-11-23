You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Nov. 24, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Rod Olson, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Dec. 2, RiverLakes Community Church. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

SERVICES PENDING

Danny L. Ballard, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Latisha Cartwright, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Alex Alvarado Garza, 47, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.

Thomas Goetz, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Marie Luise Hawley, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.

Josephine Hearn, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Evelyn Lee Hixson, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Roderick Luke, 86, Bodfish, Nov. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Judith Moore, 49, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Mildred Geneice Nordahl, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Victor Alvarez Sandoval, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.

Mary Ada Sims, 67, Los Angeles, Nov. 15. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Marty Richard Spitzer, 68, Tehachapi, Nov. 22. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Ashley Rayann Waters, 33, Bakersfield, Nov. 13 in Los Angeles. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Denise Darcy West, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Doughty Calhoun O’Meara Funeral Directors.

Grant Dale Williams, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.

NO SERVICES

Lonnie Joe Guerrero, 76, Ridgecrest, Nov. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

