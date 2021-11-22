Funeral services for Nov. 23, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Lucy Elizondo, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Victor Antonio Juarez, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Winifred Larimer, 101, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Teresa Martinez, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Juan H. De La Cruz Sanchez, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dwight Ellis Wiggins, 74, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Barney Barnes, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
